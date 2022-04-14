Trending:
Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 12:30 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 5 3 .625
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 5 3 .625
Round Rock (Texas) 4 4 .500 1
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 5 .375 2
Albuquerque (Colorado) 2 6 .250 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 5 3 .625
Sacramento (San Francisco) 5 3 .625
Reno (Arizona) 4 4 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 4 4 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 5 .375 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 11, Sacramento 4

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 6

Tacoma 10, Albuquerque 9, 10 innings

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, ppd.

El Paso 13, Oklahoma City 11

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 4, Salt Lake 2

Las Vegas 3, Salt Lake 1

Sugar Land 2, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 7, Tacoma 6

El Paso 4, Oklahoma City 3

Sacramento 9, Reno 3

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

