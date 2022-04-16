Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 12:01 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 6 4 .600
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 6 4 .600
Round Rock (Texas) 6 4 .600
Albuquerque (Colorado) 4 6 .400 2
Sugar Land (Houston) 3 7 .300 3
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 6 4 .600
Sacramento (San Francisco) 6 4 .600
Reno (Arizona) 5 5 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 5 5 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 3 7 .300 3

___

Thursday’s Games

Reno 6, Sacramento 2

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 2

Albuquerque 11, Tacoma 8

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

Salt Lake 5, Las Vegas 4

El Paso 7, Oklahoma City 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1

Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 4, Reno 3

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|22 Services MAC on the Horizon! How to...
4|22 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOE -...
4|22 AWS Georgia Public Sector Innovation...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories