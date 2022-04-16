Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|3
|7
|.300
|3
___
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 2
Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2
Oklahoma City 5, El Paso 1
Albuquerque 5, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 4, Reno 3
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 2:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Albuquerque, 3:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Salt Lake at Reno, 3:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
