Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 1:16 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
El Paso (San Diego) 1 0 1.000
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 1 0 1.000
Albuquerque (Colorado) 0 1 .000 1
Round Rock (Texas) 0 1 .000 1
Sugar Land (Houston) 0 1 .000 1
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 0 1.000
Sacramento (San Francisco) 1 0 1.000
Tacoma (Seattle) 1 0 1.000
Reno (Arizona) 0 1 .000 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 0 1 .000 1

___

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 13, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 7, Sugar Land 6

Las Vegas 3, Reno 2

Wednesday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 9:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 2:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

