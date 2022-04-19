Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez and INF Jonathan Arauz on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of OF Rob Refsnyder from Worcester.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Jacob Webb off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Reno (PCL). Designated OF Stuart Fairchild for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Lucas Gilbreath and RHP Robert Stephenson from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Jordan Sheffield and INF Colton Welker to Albuquerque (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Freeland on a five-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected LHP Francisco Perez as the 29th player for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Kyrie Irving $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands during an April 17 game at Boston.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Ashton Dulin to a tendered contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed DT Benito Jones.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Marcus Allen to a tendered contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed OL Daniel Brunskill and WR Jauan Jennings to tendered contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith, WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LBs Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid and C Dakoda Shepley.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Mitch Gillam to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Brett McKenzie to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled D Zach Berzolla from Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Reassigned D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Pontus Holmberg.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Jordan Papirny from Henderson (AHL) from loan.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Joe Gatenby.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Recalled F Peter Abbandonato and D Oliver Galipeau from loan.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Tarun Fizer.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled G Justin Garces from Atlanta United 2 on a short-term loan agreement due to extreme hardship.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Philip Quinton and M Isaac Angking from Columbus Crew 2 to short-term loan agreements.

