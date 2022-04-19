Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Chris Ellis from Norfolk (IL). Designated OF DJ Stewart for assignment. Optioned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Christian Vazquez and INF Jonathan Arauz on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Tyler Danish from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of OF Rob Refsnyder from Worcester. Placed LHP Rich Hill on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled C Ronaldo Hernandez from Worcester.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned LHP Kenny Rosenberg to Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of 1B Mike Ford from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Luis Torrens on the COVID-19 IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jon Gray from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Greg Holland for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Jacob Webb off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Reno (PCL). Designated OF Stuart Fairchild for assignment. Recalled LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno (PCL) as the 29th Man for the second game of the doubleheader. Recalled RHP Edwin Uceta from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Matt Peacock to Reno.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Lucas Gilbreath and RHP Robert Stephenson from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Jordan Sheffield and INF Colton Welker to Albuquerque (PCL). Agreed to terms with LHP Kyle Freeland on a five-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Alex Cobb on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento (PCL). Selected INF/OF Luke Williams as the 29th mand for Game 2 of the douleheader.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected LHP Francisco Perez as the 29th player for the second game of today’s doubleheader.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Polo Porteloa to Odgen (Pioneer League) in exchange for INF Andy Armstrong.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Merrick Crouse. Traded RHP Aaron Glickstein to Schaumburg in exchange for C Marshall Skinner.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed C Nicco Toni to a contract extension. Signed OF Jamal Howard. Released INF Stanley Espinal.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Acquired C Alfonaso Reda from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired RHP Michael Slaten from Sioux City (American Association).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Blake Grant-Parks to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn G Kyrie Irving $50,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands during an April 17 game at Boston.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi.

DETROIT LIONS — Announced DB Juju Hughes, RB Godwin Igwebuike and OT Matt Nelson signed their contract tenders.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced WR Ashton Dulin signed his contract tender.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Announced QB John Wolford signed his contract tender.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed DT Benito Jones.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced LB Marcus Allen signed his contract tender.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Announced OL Daniel Brunskill and WR Jauan Jennings have signed their contract tenders.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith, WR Penny Hart, G Phil Haynes, DT Bryan Mone, LBs Tanner Muse and Jon Rhattigan, S Ryan Neal, CB John Reid and C Dakoda Shepley.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Announced OL Keith Ismael signed his contract tender.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned LW Matias Maccelli to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned LW Lukas Reichel to Rockford (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Greenville (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Aatu Raty to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled LW Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) under emergency conditions.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed G Strauss Mann to a one-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Mikhail Berdin from Manitoba (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Mitch Gillam to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Brett McKenzie to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Reassigned F Peter Abbandonato to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned D Oliver Galipeau to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) on loan.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Reassigned D Zach Berzolla to Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled D J.D. Greenway from Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, G Matt Jurusik and D Max Martin from Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Pontus Holmberg.

East Coast Hockey League

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Jordan Papirny from Henderson (AHL) from loan.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Joe Gatenby. Placed G Jacob Ingham on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Reinstated F Shawn St.-Amant and Oliver Archambault from reserve. Placed Fs Jonathan Joannette, Alexandre Fortin and Nicolas Lariviere and D Luke Orysiuk on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired F Tarun Fizer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Recalled G Justin Garces from Atlanta United 2 on a short-term loan agreement due to extreme hardship.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Philip Quinton and M Isaac Angking from Columbus Crew 2 to short-term loan agreements.

COLLEGE

SYRACUSE — Named Amber Moore director of women’s basketball operations.

