Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 3:01 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the family medical leave list. Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty William an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 24 against New Orleans.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.

NEW YORK JETS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Quinnen Williams.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL) to Columbus (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Marcus Foligno from COVID-19 protocols.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Reilly Walsh from Utica (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) on loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL) on loan. Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbostford (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Released LW Brett McKenzie from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned his to Toledo (ECHL).

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Jake Williams assistant men’s basketball coach.

