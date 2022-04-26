Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Chris Ellis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 25. Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Cleared OF D.J. Stewart outright off waivers and assigned to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the family medical leave list. Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL). Designated RHP Pedro Baez for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds and INF/OF Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jack Suwinski and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OF Dee Strange-Gordon to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF A.J. Bumpass.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHPs Hunter Swift and Ryan Williamson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OL Cole Brannen, LHP Brailin Gonzalez, C Justin Henle and RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Aloysius Cruz.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty William an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 24 against New Orleans. Fined Denver C DeMarcus Cousins an undisclosed amount for kicking towels into the spectator stands in a game on April 24 against Golden State.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract. Claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Houston.

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Riley Patterson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Will Clapp.

NEW YORK JETS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Quinnen Williams. Signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL) to Columbus (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Marcus Foligno from COVID-19 protocols.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Reilly Walsh from Utica (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL) on loan. Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbostford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry level contract.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Ryan Toth to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Released LW Brett McKenzie from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Logan Nijhoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F J.D. Dudek from reserve. Placed D Nick Albano on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Tim Davison from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Luke Orysiuk and F Alexis D’Aoust from reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel and D Olivier Galipeau on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ethan Stewart from reserve. Placed F Carson Denomie on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Katie Collar head coach girls elite program.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Jake Williams assistant men’s basketball coach.

