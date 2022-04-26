Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Chris Ellis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 25. Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Cleared OF D.J. Stewart outright off waivers and assigned to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the family medical leave list. Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL). Designated RHP Pedro Baez for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Kevin Padio to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Nashville (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds and INF/OF Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jack Suwinski and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kerwin castro from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OF Dee Strange-Gordon to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF A.J. Bumpass.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHPs Hunter Swift and Ryan Williamson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OL Cole Brannen, LHP Brailin Gonzalez, C Justin Henle and RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.

        Read more: Sports News

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Aloysius Cruz.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty William an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 24 against New Orleans. Fined Denver C DeMarcus Cousins an undisclosed amount for kicking towels into the spectator stands in a game on April 24 against Golden State.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract. Claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Houston.

BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Riley Patterson to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Will Clapp.

NEW YORK JETS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Quinnen Williams. Signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL) to Columbus (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Marcus Foligno from COVID-19 protocols.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Reilly Walsh from Utica (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL) on loan. Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbostford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry level contract.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Ryan Toth to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Released LW Brett McKenzie from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Logan Nijhoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F J.D. Dudek from reserve. Placed D Nick Albano on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Tim Davison from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Luke Orysiuk and F Alexis D’Aoust from reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel and D Olivier Galipeau on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ethan Stewart from reserve. Placed F Carson Denomie on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Katie Collar head coach girls elite program.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Announced the suspension of head coach and general manager James Clarkson effective immediately.

COLLEGE

MILWAUKEE — Named Jake Williams assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories