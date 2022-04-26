Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed RHP Chris Ellis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 25. Recalled LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (IL). Cleared OF D.J. Stewart outright off waivers and assigned to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX – Reinstated RHP Matt Foster from the family medical leave list. Optioned OF Adam Haseley to Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Seth Martinez from Sugar Land (PCL). Designated RHP Pedro Baez for assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Aaron Hicks on the paternity list.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded INF Kevin Padio to San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Victor Caratini on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Alex Jackson from Nashville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 23. Recalled LHP Sam Howard from Indianapolis (IL). Placed OF Bryan Reynolds and INF/OF Cole Tucker on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled OF Jack Suwinski and INF/OF Tucupita Marcano from Altoona (EL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kerwin castro from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OF Dee Strange-Gordon to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF A.J. Bumpass.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHPs Hunter Swift and Ryan Williamson.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OL Cole Brannen, LHP Brailin Gonzalez, C Justin Henle and RHP Benjamin Rodriguez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released C Aloysius Cruz.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty William an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating following a game on April 24 against New Orleans. Fined Denver C DeMarcus Cousins an undisclosed amount for kicking towels into the spectator stands in a game on April 24 against Golden State.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Antonio Hamilton to a one-year contract. Claimed OLB Ron’Dell Carter off waivers from Houston.
BUFFALO BILLS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Ed Oliver.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Riley Patterson to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Will Clapp.
NEW YORK JETS — Exercised the fifth-year option for DT Quinnen Williams. Signed RB Bilal Powell to a one-day contract to retire as a member of the franchise.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Victor Soderstrom from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Cam Johnson from Florida (ECHL) to Columbus (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Riley Barber and C Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Reinstated LW Marcus Foligno from COVID-19 protocols.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Mathieu Olivier from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Reilly Walsh from Utica (AHL) loan.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Otto Koivula to Bridgeport (AHL). Recalled D Robin Salo from Bridgeport (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Lane Pederson from San Jose (AHL) loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Carl Dahlstrom to Toronto (AHL) on loan. Recalled LW Nick Robertson from Toronto loan.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Arturs Silovs from Abbostford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Ivan Morozov to a two-year, entry level contract.
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed G Ryan Toth to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Max Humitz to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Released LW Brett McKenzie from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned him to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Logan Nijhoff to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F J.D. Dudek from reserve. Placed D Nick Albano on reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Tim Davison from reserve. Placed D Josh Thrower on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated D Luke Orysiuk and F Alexis D’Aoust from reserve. Placed F Julien Nantel and D Olivier Galipeau on reserve.
TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ethan Stewart from reserve. Placed F Carson Denomie on reserve.
SOCCER
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Katie Collar head coach girls elite program.
|National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Announced the suspension of head coach and general manager James Clarkson effective immediately.
MILWAUKEE — Named Jake Williams assistant men’s basketball coach.
