Twins 8, Orioles 2

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 4:12 pm
Baltimore Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 33 8 10 7
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 B.Bxton cf 3 2 2 1
Nttnghm 1b 1 0 0 0 Holland 2b 1 0 0 0
Mntcstl 1b 3 0 0 0 Polanco 2b 3 0 0 0
Jarrett rf 1 0 0 0 Keirsey cf 1 0 0 0
Sntnder dh 4 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 4 0 1 1
Chrinos c 2 0 0 0 N.Mller ss 1 1 0 0
Grffnno 2b 1 0 0 0 L.Arrez dh 1 2 1 0
Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Hlman dh 1 0 0 0
Gterrez 3b 2 0 0 0 Mi.Sano 1b 3 1 2 3
Bemboom c 1 1 1 0 B.Roker lf 1 0 0 0
T.Nevin lf 3 0 0 0 M.Kpler rf 3 0 1 1
McKenna cf 3 1 1 2 Urshela 3b 4 1 2 0
R.Mrtin ss 3 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
N.Grdon lf 3 1 1 1
Baltimore 000 000 020 2
Minnesota 122 012 000 8

E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Baltimore 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_Buxton 2 (5), Correa (2), Urshela 2 (2). HR_McKenna (2), Sano (2). SB_Kepler (1), Gordon (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Kremer L, 0-2 4 7 5 4 3 4
Baker 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bautista 2-3 2 2 2 3 1
Baumann 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Minnesota
Gray W, 1-0 4 0 0 0 0 6
Smith 1 0 0 0 1 1
Faria H, 1 3 3 2 2 0 3
Schulfer 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O' Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:50. A_3936

