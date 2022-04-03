Twins 8, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Nttnghm 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holland 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jarrett rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keirsey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Crrea ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chrinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Mller ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grffnno 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Arrez dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hlman dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Bemboom c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Roker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Nevin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|McKenna cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020
|–
|2
|Minnesota
|122
|012
|000
|–
|8
E_Chirinos (1). LOB_Baltimore 2, Minnesota 9. 2B_Buxton 2 (5), Correa (2), Urshela 2 (2). HR_McKenna (2), Sano (2). SB_Kepler (1), Gordon (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kremer L, 0-2
|4
|
|7
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Baker
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bautista
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|Baumann
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W, 1-0
|4
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Faria H, 1
|3
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Schulfer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O' Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:50. A_3936
