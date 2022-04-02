On Air: Federal News Network program
Twins 8, Rays 2

The Associated Press
April 2, 2022 4:31 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 8 11 8 Totals 30 2 6 2
Garlick rf 4 0 1 1 Arzrena lf 3 0 1 0
Se.Gray 1b 1 0 0 0 Brndage lf 1 0 1 0
L.Arrez 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Znino dh 3 1 1 1
W.Jvier ss 1 0 0 0 Alxnder dh 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 M.Mrgot rf 2 0 1 0
J.Rcker 3b 1 0 0 0 Infante rf 1 0 0 0
Mi.Sano 1b 4 0 0 0 Ji.Choi 1b 2 0 0 0
Cabrera rf 0 0 0 0 Mnzardo 1b 1 0 0 0
Sanchez c 4 1 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Tylor pr 0 1 0 0 Cu.Mead 3b 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 2 0 0 0
Krlloff lf 3 1 1 0 K.Msner cf 1 0 0 0
Strgeon lf 1 1 1 1 T.Walls ss 2 0 1 0
B.Roker dh 4 1 1 0 G.Jones ss 1 0 0 0
Ja.Cave cf 3 1 0 1 R.Pinto c 2 0 0 0
Sverino 2b 1 0 0 0 Bl.Hunt c 1 1 1 0
N.Grdon ss 3 2 3 5 B.Wsely 2b 3 0 0 1
J.Godoy c 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 304 100 8
Tampa Bay 000 001 010 2

E_Bard (1), Infante (1), Jones (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Rooker (1), Arozarena (2). 3B_Gordon (1), Hunt (1). HR_Gordon (1), Zunino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Smeltzer W, 2-0 4 2 0 0 2 3
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 3
Romero 1 1 1 1 0 1
Coulombe 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jax 2 2 1 1 0 1
Tampa Bay
McClanahan L, 0-1 4 6 2 2 0 6
Brigden 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Mazza 1 2-3 2 4 2 0 0
Bard 1 2 1 0 0 1
Springs 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Poche 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Will Little; Third, Charlie Ramos;.

T_2:50. A_2867

