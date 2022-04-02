Twins 8, Rays 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|8
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arzrena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Se.Gray 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brndage lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Arrez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Znino dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Jvier ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alxnder dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Mrgot rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rcker 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Infante rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mi.Sano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ji.Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mnzardo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Tylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cu.Mead 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grr Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krmaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|K.Msner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strgeon lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Walls ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Roker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Jones ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|R.Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sverino 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bl.Hunt c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Grdon ss
|3
|2
|3
|5
|
|B.Wsely 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|304
|100
|–
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|010
|–
|2
E_Bard (1), Infante (1), Jones (1). DP_Minnesota 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Rooker (1), Arozarena (2). 3B_Gordon (1), Hunt (1). HR_Gordon (1), Zunino (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smeltzer W, 2-0
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Thielbar
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romero
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jax
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan L, 0-1
|4
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Brigden
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mazza
|1
|2-3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Springs
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Will Little; Third, Charlie Ramos;.
T_2:50. A_2867
