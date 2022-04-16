Trending:
Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 2:41 am
Minnesota Twins (2-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (3-4)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, four strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 2.70 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0.

Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.

Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Twins scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.1.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Alcala: 10-Day IL (elbow), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

