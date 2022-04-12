Trending:
Twins start 2-game series at home against the Dodgers

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
Los Angeles Dodgers (1-2) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-2)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Twins +119; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers to open a two-game series.

Minnesota had a 73-89 record overall and a 38-43 record in home games last season. The Twins slugged .423 with a .314 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Los Angeles went 106-56 overall and 48-33 in road games a season ago. The Dodgers averaged 8.2 hits per game in the 2021 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Twins: Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Dodgers: Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories