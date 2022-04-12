FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks lower

UNDATED (AP) — Asian stock markets are lower as investors wait for U.S. inflation data amid unease about higher interest rates, Chinese efforts to contain coronavirus outbreaks and Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul fell. Oil prices rose more than $1.80 per barrel. The S&P slid 1.7% on Monday as investors waited for a new round of corporate results to see how profits are affected by inflation that is at a four-decade high. Markets are uneasy about plans by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to try to cool inflation by rolling back ultra-low interest rates.

CONSUMER PRICES

Sticker shock: March inflation likely set new 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — With ever-rising costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing consumers and threatening the economy, inflation in the United States likely set yet another four-decade high in March.

The government’s consumer price index being released Tuesday is expected to show that prices shot up 8.4% from 12 months earlier, according to economists surveyed by the data firm FactSet. That would mark the fastest year-over-year inflation since December 1981. And it would surpass the 7.9% 12-month increase in February, which itself set a 40-year high.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA

US pulls non-emergency government staff from Shanghai

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency government staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge.

Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to obtain food and daily necessities. The State Department order covers non-emergency employees at the consulate and their family members and follows an advisory last week that made the decision to leave voluntary. Shanghai had another 23,000 cases reported Tuesday.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-FERTILIZER-CRUNCH

Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking foodsupplies

KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed up fertilizer prices that were already high, made scarce supplies even harder to find and pinched farmers, especially those in the developing world.

Higher fertilizer prices are making the world’s food supply more expensive and less abundant, as farmers skimp on nutrients for their crops and get lower yields. While the ripples will be felt by grocery shoppers in wealthy countries, the squeeze on food supplies will land hardest on families in poorer countries. The fertilizer crunch threatens to further limit worldwide food supplies, already constrained by the disruption of crucial grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine.

JAPAN-HONDA-EV

Japan’s Honda outlines strategy to forge ahead on EVs

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is investing $40 billion over the next decade in research, especially to realize a major shift to ecological electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday the products and services in the works will account for more than half of its $64 billion research and development budget in that time and will be tailored for each major market, the U.S., China and Japan. In North America, Honda and General Motors are jointly developing two midsize to large EV models set for sale in 2024. Honda will launch 30 EV models globally by 2030, targeting production of more than 2 million vehicles a year. By 2027, also under its alliance with GM, Honda plans to offer an affordable electric vehicle that’s competitive with gas-powered models in performance and pricing.

ELECTIONS 2022-ZUCKERBER DONATIONS

Zuckerberg money won’t be in next round of aid for elections

DENVER (AP) — The nonprofit that distributed most of the $350 million in donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to election offices in 2020 says it won’t disburse similar donations this year. Instead, the Center for Technology and Civic Life said Monday that it will launch a different program that is intended to create a network for local election officials to apply for aid to improve their technology and processes.

The move comes after backlash from conservatives following the 2020 election. They were suspicious that the contributions from Zuckerberg tilted the outcome of the presidential race toward Joe Biden. Several Republican election officials have said the program was vital and dismissed criticism of it as conspiracy theories.

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC CRISIS

PM says protests are hurting rebuilding of Sri Lanka economy

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appealed for protesters to end the weeks of mass demonstrations that have called for the government to resign over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades.

Rajapaksa and his brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, have become a focus of the protests that started over shortages of fuel and other essentials. In a televised speech to the nation, Rajapaksa says the government is launching a plan to rebuild the country and “every second” protesters spend demonstrating on the streets takes away opportunities to receive crucial foreign currency. Sri Lanka is on the brink of bankruptcy, saddled with dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt.

NATIONALS OWNER EXPLORING SALE

Lerner family exploring selling MLB’s Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Lerner family that has owned the Washington Nationals since 2006 is exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise. Manager Dave Martinez says Mark Lerner called him to deliver the news. Lerner in recent years had said the family would never sell the team.

The Washington Post first reported that the Lerners had hired a firm to find potential investors to buy part or all of the Nationals. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for $2.4 billion.

NEW JERSEY_RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA

NJ approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators have approved seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis.

However, it’s not clear exactly when sales would begin because the facilities must still pass a regulatory inspection of their operations and be issued new licenses. Sales could start in a matter of weeks or longer. The facilities are known as alternative treatment centers. State sales tax will apply, with 70% of the proceeds going to areas disproportionately affected by marijuana-related arrests. Black residents were likelier — up to three times as much — to face marijuana charges than white residents. Towns can also levy a tax of up to 2%.

