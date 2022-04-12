FINANCIAL MARKETS

Silver lining in inflation report helps send stocks higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are bouncing back, and the areas of the market most beaten down in recent days are leading the way.

The S&P 500 was 1% higher following back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively.

A report showed inflation is still at its highest level in 40 years. But a faint silver lining was that inflation unexpectedly slowed in March on a month-over-month basis, after ignoring the costs of food and fuel. The Fed pays close attention to that number, and Treasury yields fell immediately after the report.

CONSUMER PRICES

US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation soared over the past year at its fastest pace in more than 40 years, with costs for food, gasoline, housing and other necessities squeezing American consumers and wiping out the pay raises that many people have received.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index jumped 8.5% in March from 12 months earlier — the biggest year-over-year increase since December 1981. Prices have been driven up by bottlenecked supply chains, robust consumer demand and disruptions to global food and energy markets worsened by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The government’s report also showed that inflation rose 1.2% from February to March, up from a 0.8% increase from January to February.

BIDEN-ETHANOL

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa to announce he’ll suspend a federal rule preventing the sale of higher ethanol blend gasoline in the summer.

Biden’s administration is intensifying efforts to lower prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that’s usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns it adds to smog in high temperatures. The Biden administration says the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations.

WTO-TRADE FORECAST

WTO: War in Ukraine to curb trade, economic growth this year

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization is predicting that trade in goods will grow much less than previously expected this year, saying prospects for the global economy have darkened since the onset of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The Geneva-based trade body pointed to multiple uncertainties in its forecast for the next two years because Russian and Ukrainian exports of items like food, oil and fertilizers are under threat. It also cited the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, notably from lockdowns in China. It said world merchandise trade volume is expected to grow 3% this year, down from a forecast of 4.7% before the war began.

HACKERS’ MARKETPLACE

Global operation takes down hackers’ leaked data market

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union police agency Europol says it has coordinated an international operation to take down a major hackers’ marketplace that sold access to database leaks from U.S. companies including credit card details, user names and passwords for online accounts.

Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre coordinated the operation to take down “RaidForums” and arrest its alleged administrator and two suspected accomplices. The agency did not say where or when the takedown and arrests happened.

The international operation involved agencies from the United States, including the FBI, and Secret Service, as well as law enforcement agencies from the United Kingdom, Sweden, Portugal, and Romania.

TOYOTA-ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014

DETROIT (AP) — The top-selling automaker in the U.S. is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years.

Toyota today unveiled the battery-powered bZ4X small SUV, which starts at $42,000 and can go up to 252 miles per charge. The bZ4X will be sold globally. It adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025.

S&P Global Mobility analyst Stephanie Brinley says the bZ4X is important because it’s from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines.

The bZ4X looks similar to and is slightly longer and wider than Toyota’s RAV4, the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-OUTLOOK

American Airlines sees revenue recovery but higher costs too

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — At American Airlines, revenue is higher than expected but so are costs.

The airline says first-quarter revenue will be a tick better than Wall Street expected. That’s an indication that demand for travel has been strong and fares are rising.

However, revenue is still expected to be 16% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. And costs are rising faster than American expected just a month ago.

The mixed outlook from American could provide a hint of what other airlines will say when they begin reporting financial results for the quarter, starting with Delta Air Lines on Wednesday.

NFL-COMMANDERS-FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION

Congress tells FTC that Commanders may have broken financial laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the NFL’s Washington Commanders engaged in unlawful financial conduct.

The committee says the team withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable ticket deposits from season-ticket holders. The committee said emails, documents and statements made by former employees indicate team executives and owner Dan Snyder engaged in “a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct.”

The committee is sharing documents with the FTC while requesting the commission take any action necessary to make sure the money is returned to its rightful owners.

