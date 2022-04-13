FINANCIAL NEWS

UNDATED (AP) — Global stocks are mixed. Early on, Asian shares trading mostly higher on hopes that the curbs on U.S. interest rates may moderate after new data showed signs of slowing inflation. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while slipping in China. Regional optimism was lifted by the easing of a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street on the inflation data report, which shows it’s still at its highest level in 40 years.

China’s March exports grow despite virus; imports flat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks. Customs data show exports rose to $276.1 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce output. Imports rose less than 1% to $228.7 billion.

The ruling Communist Party “zero-tolerance” anti-virus strategy is weighing on consumer and factory activity by confining most of Shanghai’s 25 million people to their homes and suspended access to other manufacturing centers.

Biden administration preparing next package of military support for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. defense official says the Biden administration is preparing yet another, more diverse, package of military support possibly totaling $750 million to be announced in coming days.

The official spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet publicly announced.

The additional aid is a sign that the administration intends to continue expanding its support for Ukraine’s war effort. Delivery is due to be completed this week of $800 million in military assistance approved by President Joe Biden just one month ago.

Sri Lanka halts debt repayment pending IMF bailout plan

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government says it is suspending its repayment of foreign debt, including bonds and government-to-government borrowing.

The government decided to suspend the repayments pending the completion of a loan restructuring program with the International Monetary Fund.

Most of the payments would be in hard currency, but Sri Lanka has dwindling foreign reserves and $25 billion in foreign debt to be repaid in the next five years. Nearly $7 billion is due this year.

Sri Lanka’s finance ministry says staying current on foreign debt repayment is no longer realistic.

Freight railroads work to resolve service problems, delays

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Some grain elevators are so full that farmers trying to sell their crops are being turned away. But at the same time, flour and animal-feed mills are halting production because they can’t get the grain they need. The issue? The lack of trains to move the grain.

Federal regulators are holding hearings later this month to look into the causes of the dearth of rail capacity, which the railroads largely attribute to factors outside their control, like the broader supply-chain issues and widespread labor shortages.

But shippers, regulators and rail labor groups say they believe the heart of the problem is that railroads cut too deeply when they eliminated nearly one-third of their workforce in recent years in the name of efficiency.

Frustration grows over truck backlogs at Texas-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Protests over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest border security measure are slowing down the flow of trade on the U.S.-Mexico border. Since Monday, Mexican truckers have blocked the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge in protest after Abbott last week directed state troopers to pull over and inspect trucks coming into Texas.

Unusually long backups have also been reported elsewhere along Texas’ 1,200-mile border with Mexico. Abbott says the extra inspections are needed to curb human trafficking and the flow of drugs.

According to the National Freight Transportation Chamber, an estimated 3,000 trucks cross the Pharr bridge on a normal day. The Pharr bridge is the largest land port for produce, such as leafy green vegetables, entering the U.S.

Former executive gets prison for $1 billion solar fraud

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former energy executive in California who took part in $1 billion solar power fraud that bilked Warren Buffett’s company and many others has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Robert Karmann also was ordered Tuesday to pay $624 million in restitution. Karmann was the chief financial officer for DC Solar, a company based in Benicia in the San Francisco Bay Area that sold mobile solar generator units mounted on trailers.

Prosecutors say the company defrauded investors by claiming they could lease back the generators to claim federal tax credits. The firm also stopped making the devices but claimed to have built thousands of them that didn’t exist.

Southwest pilots’ union says fatigue is a safety problem

DALLAS (AP) — Pilots at Southwest Airlines say fatigue from poor scheduling is a growing problem and is raising safety concerns. Leaders of the pilots’ union at Southwest said Tuesday that problems started last summer as Dallas-based Southwest began ramping up for the recovery in air travel, and they have gotten worse since then.

The union officials say the number of pilots asking to be relieved from a flight assignment because of fatigue jumped 330% in March compared with the same month before the pandemic, and April is already worse.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association made the complaint as it negotiates with the airline for a new contract. A Southwest spokeswoman said the March fatigue calls show the system works.

UN: COVID plunged 77 million into poverty before Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. report says the pandemic plunged 77 million more people into extreme poverty last year and many developing countries can’t recover because of the crippling cost of debt repayments. And it says that was before the added impact of the war in Ukraine.

The report released Tuesday says rich countries were able to support their recovery from pandemic slumps with record amounts borrowed at ultra-low interest rates.

But the poorest countries spent billions of dollars servicing their debts and faced much higher borrowing costs. The report says this prevented the poorest nations from spending on improving education, health, and climate action.

According to the U.N., 812 million people lived in extreme poverty — on $1.90 a day or less — in 2019, and by 2021 amid the pandemic the number had risen to 889 million.

Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)— Elon Musk’s huge Twitter investment took a new twist Tuesday with the filing of a lawsuit alleging that the colorful billionaire illegally delayed disclosing his big stake in the social media company so he could buy more shares at lower prices.

The complaint accuses Musk of violating a legal deadline to reveal he had accumulated a stake of at least 5%. Instead, according to the complaint, Musk didn’t disclose his position in Twitter until he’d almost doubled his stake to more than 9%.

That strategy, the lawsuit alleges, hurt less wealthy investors who sold Twitter shares in the period before Musk acknowledged becoming a major shareholder.

Cryptocurrency expert gets 5 years in NKorea sanctions case

NEW YORK (AP) — A cryptocurrency expert has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for helping North Korea evade U.S. sanctions. Thirty-nine-year-old Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy, admitting he presented at a cryptocurrency conference in North Korea in 2019. That was even after the U.S. government denied his request to travel there.

Prosecutors say Griffith, a well-known hacker, also developed “cryptocurrency infrastructure and equipment inside North Korea.”

In 2007, Griffith created WikiScanner, a tool that aimed to unmask people who anonymously edited entries in Wikipedia, the crowdsourced online encyclopedia.

WikiScanner essentially could determine the business, institutions or government agencies that owned the computers from which some edits were made. It quickly identified businesses that had sabotaged competitors’ entries and government agencies that had rewritten history, among other findings.

New Mexico hails expanded free college, but some remain wary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Flush with tax revenues and federal aid, many U.S. states are increasing support for free college programs. Experts say the expansion of a program in New Mexico could serve as a model, with flexible attendance requirements and generous financial aid. It covers tuition and fees for all students. Paired with federal grants, it can pay gas or rent for low-income students.

The program allows adults to pursue a four-year degree, even if they haven’t been in school for a while.

The $75 million program is funded mostly with one-time federal aid, leaving supporters concerned about how long the state can sustain the program.

Tiger Woods’ return to Masters a winner for TV networks

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiger Woods fell short of his goal of winning the Masters golf tournament in his stunning return from serious injuries suffered in an auto accident, but he was a winner for the television networks who followed the event.

The Nielsen company said CBS’ coverage of the final round averaged nearly 10.2 million viewers — the most for any golf telecast since 2019, when Woods last won the coveted green jacket.

ESPN’s coverage of the first two round scored its best numbers since 2018. ESPN’s peak moment for viewership came just as Woods was finishing up his second round.

