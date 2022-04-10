Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-COMMANDER

US doubts new Russian war chief can end Moscow’s floundering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don’t see one man making a difference in Moscow’s prospects. But they do see more ugly times ahead. Russia turned to Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. That’s according to a senior U.S. official who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. U.S. officials say Dvornikov has a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and to expect more of the same in Ukraine.

FRANCE-ELECTION

French polls: Macron, far-right rival Le Pen face runoff

PARIS (AP) — French polling agency projections show President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen leading in the first round of France’s presidential election. If borne out by official results, the two will advance to a presidential runoff on April 24 — a remake of their last face-off in the 2017 election. The projections show Macron with a comfortable first-round lead Sunday of between 27%-to-29% support, ahead of Le Pen, who is expected to capture 23%-to-24% of the vote. Le Pen thanked voters for sending her into the runoff, saying she “was honored.” But several other defeated French candidates urged their supporters not to vote for Le Pen, saying it would throw France into “chaos.” Official results are expected later Sunday night.

CEDAR RAPIDS SHOOTING

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say gunfire at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly. The police didn’t say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public. Police also didn’t release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

TEXAS-ABORTION ARREST

Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (AP) — A Texas district attorney says he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder indictment against a woman accused of causing the death of a fetus or embryo through a self-induced abortion. Lizelle Herrera was arrested Thursday in Rio Grande City. On Sunday, District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez said his office would seek to dismiss the charge on Monday. In a statement, Ramirez said that after reviewing applicable state law, it was “clear” that the 26-year-old woman “cannot and should not be prosecuted for the allegation against her.”

MASTERS-THE LATEST

Live Updates ‘ A 2-shot swing for leaders at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters is back where the day started, with Scottie Scheffler leading Cameron Smith by three shots. A two-shot swing happened on the par-4 3rd hole. Scheffler chipped in from short of the green for birdie, while Smith — with almost an identical chip — put his well past the hole and missed the par putt coming back. Scheffler moved to 10 under, Smith dropped to 7 under.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Israeli forces shoot, kill 2 Palestinians; one was unarmed

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Officials say Israeli forces have shot and killed two Palestinians, including an unarmed woman, in confrontations across Israel and the occupied West Bank. It was the latest in a spate of deadly violence during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The Israeli military says soldiers fired toward the woman’s lower body at a West Bank checkpoint after she ignored calls to stop and warning shots fired into the air. Palestinian officials and local news reports say the woman, a 47-year-old mother of six, later died at a hospital.

HOLY LAND-PALM SUNDAY

Christians mark Palm Sunday with Jerusalem procession

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Christian pilgrims have taken part in Palm Sunday celebrations in Jerusalem at the start of the Holy Week. The holiday this year comes as tourists are returning to Israel following two years of disruption during the pandemic and amid tensions between Israelis and Palestinians. Worshippers carried palm fronds and olive branches and marched from the top of the Mount of Olives to the Old City of Jerusalem. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem and is the start of the church’s most solemn week, which includes Good Friday and Easter.

BIDEN-GUNS

Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun rule. The aim is to rein in privately made firearms without serial numbers. They’re increasingly cropping up at crime scenes across the U.S. Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S. Three people familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press the rule could be released as soon as Monday. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

GAS PRICES

Average US gas price drops 10 cents to $4.27 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 10 cents over the past two weeks to $4.27 per gallon. Oil industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says the pump price as of Friday was $1.32 higher than a year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.52 per gallon. Lundberg says higher prices reduced demand during the second half of March. However, the drop isn’t predictive of further declines because among other things, the global oil supply remains tight, despite releases from strategic reserves.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ERIC ADAMS

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for the first-term Democrat says in a statement that Adams woke up with a raspy voice Sunday. Adams took a PCR test that came back positive. Earlier Sunday, the spokesperson tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that had come back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution. Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications.

