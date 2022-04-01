Trending:
US 1st round World Cup matches all kick off at 2 pm EST

The Associated Press
April 1, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

All three U.S. first-round matches at this year’s World Cup will kick off at 2 p.m. EST, the latest in the day possible under the schedule in Qatar.

The U.S. opens Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine at Al Rayyan, then plays England on Nov. 25 — Black Friday — at Al Khor. The Americans complete the group stage on Nov. 29 against Iran at Doha.

All three matches start at 10 p.m. local time.

FIFA has scheduled four kickoff times for the first round, also at 5 a.m., 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. EST.

Knockout stage matches start at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST, with the final at 10 a.m. EST on Dec. 18.

The World Cup will be televised in the U.S. in English on Fox networks and in Spanish on NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

