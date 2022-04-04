USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Tennessee (31) 27-1 775 1
2. Arkansas 21-5 724 2
3. Virginia 25-3 702 3
4. Texas Tech 24-6 661 6
5. Oregon State 20-7 601 4
6. Texas 21-9 563 8
7. Oklahoma State 20-8 530 9
8. Mississippi 19-8 527 10
9. Arizona 21-7 490 15
10. Georgia 22-6 478 17
11. Miami (Fla.) 21-6 477 19
12. Vanderbilt 20-7 442 5
13. Notre Dame 16-5 416 16
14. Louisville 21-7 331 14
15. Texas State 23-6 308 20
16. LSU 19-9 245 12
17. UCLA 19-8 213 33
18. Gonzaga 18-7 180 23
19. Florida State 16-11 176 7
20. North Carolina 20-8 171 18
21. TCU 19-9 169 11
22. Florida 18-10 151 12
23. Maryland 22-6 105 23
24. Southern Mississippi 19-8 101 39
25. North Carolina State 18-9 98 31¤

Dropped out: No. 21 Georgia Tech (18-11); No. 22 Oregon (18-10); No. 25 Dallas Baptist (17-10).

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech (18-11) 84; Stanford (14-9) 81; Wake Forest (21-7) 53; Oregon (18-10) 50; Connecticut (19-7) 36; Dallas Baptist (17-10) 29; Mercer (24-5) 21; Auburn (19-9) 17; Rutgers (21-6) 14; Liberty (17-9) 11; San Diego (17-9) 10; Kennesaw State (18-9) 9; Clemson (18-9) 6; Georgia Southern (18-10) 6; Davidson (22-5) 3; Southern Illinois (20-8) 3; Georgia State (18-10) 2; Purdue (18-5) 2; Indiana State (15-8) 1; Tulane (19-9) 1; UC Santa Barbara (18-7) 1; Wofford (20-9) 1.

