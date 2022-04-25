USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Tennessee (31) 37-3 775 1 2. Oregon State 31-8 743 2 3. Miami (Fla.) 31-9 693 5 4. Arkansas 31-9 643 3 5. Southern Mississippi 32-8 616 6 6. Texas 30-13 506 7 7. Oklahoma State 27-13 495 4 8. Virginia 31-10 480 9 9. Stanford 24-12 441 12 10. Virginia Tech 28-9 414 13 11. Georgia 28-12 376 10 12. Notre Dame 26-8 372 15 13. Texas Tech 29-14 369 8 14. UCLA 27-12 339 14 15. Gonzaga 26-11 338 11 16. Connecticut 32-8 272 16 17. Louisville 27-12 267 18 18. Texas State 32-9 261 17 19. Texas Christian 27-13 257 20 20. LSU 27-12 228 23 21. Auburn 29-12 226 22 22. Vanderbilt 28-11 218 19 23. Maryland 32-8 194 21 24. Wofford 30-10 88 NR 25. Georgia Southern 27-12 81 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Oregon (26-13); No. 25 Dallas Baptist (24-15).

Others receiving votes: Arizona (28-13) 65; Texas A&M (25-14) 63; Oregon (26-13) 48; Florida State (24-15) 34; Rutgers (32-9) 34; Wake Forest (28-12) 21; Georgia Tech (25-16) 19; Liberty (26-12) 15; Mercer (32-8) 15; North Carolina State (25-13) 15; UC Santa Barbara (27-9) 12; North Carolina (23-17) 10; Florida (23-17) 9; Dallas Baptist (24-15) 6; San Diego (25-13) 6; Alabama (24-17) 2; Central Michigan (28-10) 2; Oklahoma (25-13) 2; West Virginia (24-14) 2; Grand Canyon (27-14) 1; Southern Illinois (28-11) 1; Tulane (26-24) 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.