USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (30) 35-2 750 1
2. Connecticut 30-6 710 6
3. Stanford 32-4 694 2
4. Louisville 30-5 644 4
5. North Carolina State 32-4 629 3
6. Texas 29-7 594 7
7. Michigan 25-7 509 12
8. Iowa State 28-7 487 8
9. Maryland 23-9 451 13
10. Indiana 24-9 435 11
11. Baylor 28-7 433 5
12. LSU 26-6 392 9
13. Ohio State 25-7 387 15
14. Iowa 24-8 368 10
15. Tennessee 25-9 336 17
16. North Carolina 25-7 313 18
17. Notre Dame 25-9 269 21
18. Arizona 21-8 245 16
19. Brigham Young 26-4 178 14
20. Florida Gulf Coast 30-3 158 20
21. Oklahoma 25-9 150 19
22. Central Florida 26-4 127 24
23. Creighton 23-10 123 NR
24. South Dakota 29-6 99 NR
25. Virginia Tech 23-10 51 23 ¤

Dropped out: No. 22 Kentucky (19-12); No. 25 Georgia (21-10).

Others receiving votes: Georgia (21-10) 43; Kentucky (19-12) 40; South Dakota State (29-9) 37; Princeton (25-5) 24; Gonzaga (27-7) 11; Oregon (21-12) 11; Utah (21-12) 9; Nebraska (24-9) 8; Kansas (21-10) 7; Seton Hall (24-13) 7; UCLA (18-14) 6; Colorado (22-9) 5; Arkansas (18-14) 2; Mississippi (23-9) 2; South Florida (24-9) 2; Villanova (24-9) 2; Florida (21-11) 1; Georgia Tech (21-11) 1.

