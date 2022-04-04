USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (30)
|35-2
|750
|1
|2. Connecticut
|30-6
|710
|6
|3. Stanford
|32-4
|694
|2
|4. Louisville
|30-5
|644
|4
|5. North Carolina State
|32-4
|629
|3
|6. Texas
|29-7
|594
|7
|7. Michigan
|25-7
|509
|12
|8. Iowa State
|28-7
|487
|8
|9. Maryland
|23-9
|451
|13
|10. Indiana
|24-9
|435
|11
|11. Baylor
|28-7
|433
|5
|12. LSU
|26-6
|392
|9
|13. Ohio State
|25-7
|387
|15
|14. Iowa
|24-8
|368
|10
|15. Tennessee
|25-9
|336
|17
|16. North Carolina
|25-7
|313
|18
|17. Notre Dame
|25-9
|269
|21
|18. Arizona
|21-8
|245
|16
|19. Brigham Young
|26-4
|178
|14
|20. Florida Gulf Coast
|30-3
|158
|20
|21. Oklahoma
|25-9
|150
|19
|22. Central Florida
|26-4
|127
|24
|23. Creighton
|23-10
|123
|NR
|24. South Dakota
|29-6
|99
|NR
|25. Virginia Tech
|23-10
|51
|23
Dropped out: No. 22 Kentucky (19-12); No. 25 Georgia (21-10).
Others receiving votes: Georgia (21-10) 43; Kentucky (19-12) 40; South Dakota State (29-9) 37; Princeton (25-5) 24; Gonzaga (27-7) 11; Oregon (21-12) 11; Utah (21-12) 9; Nebraska (24-9) 8; Kansas (21-10) 7; Seton Hall (24-13) 7; UCLA (18-14) 6; Colorado (22-9) 5; Arkansas (18-14) 2; Mississippi (23-9) 2; South Florida (24-9) 2; Villanova (24-9) 2; Florida (21-11) 1; Georgia Tech (21-11) 1.
