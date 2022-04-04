USA Today Women’s Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (30) 35-2 750 1 2. Connecticut 30-6 710 6 3. Stanford 32-4 694 2 4. Louisville 30-5 644 4 5. North Carolina State 32-4 629 3 6. Texas 29-7 594 7 7. Michigan 25-7 509 12 8. Iowa State 28-7 487 8 9. Maryland 23-9 451 13 10. Indiana 24-9 435 11 11. Baylor 28-7 433 5 12. LSU 26-6 392 9 13. Ohio State 25-7 387 15 14. Iowa 24-8 368 10 15. Tennessee 25-9 336 17 16. North Carolina 25-7 313 18 17. Notre Dame 25-9 269 21 18. Arizona 21-8 245 16 19. Brigham Young 26-4 178 14 20. Florida Gulf Coast 30-3 158 20 21. Oklahoma 25-9 150 19 22. Central Florida 26-4 127 24 23. Creighton 23-10 123 NR 24. South Dakota 29-6 99 NR 25. Virginia Tech 23-10 51 23 ¤

Dropped out: No. 22 Kentucky (19-12); No. 25 Georgia (21-10).

Others receiving votes: Georgia (21-10) 43; Kentucky (19-12) 40; South Dakota State (29-9) 37; Princeton (25-5) 24; Gonzaga (27-7) 11; Oregon (21-12) 11; Utah (21-12) 9; Nebraska (24-9) 8; Kansas (21-10) 7; Seton Hall (24-13) 7; UCLA (18-14) 6; Colorado (22-9) 5; Arkansas (18-14) 2; Mississippi (23-9) 2; South Florida (24-9) 2; Villanova (24-9) 2; Florida (21-11) 1; Georgia Tech (21-11) 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.