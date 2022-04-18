USFL Football League

Trending:
The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 10:10 pm
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 0 1 0 .000 24 28
Michigan 0 1 0 .000 12 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 23
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 12
Birmingham 1 0 0 1.000 28 24
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

Michigan at New Jersey, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Noon

Birmingham at Houston, 7 p.m.

