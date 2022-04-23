USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|34
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|47
|46
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|26
|47
|Michigan
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|18
|27
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Birmingham
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|52
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|17
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|49
___
Houston 17, Michigan 12
New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday
Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3
New Jersey 10, Michigan 6
Philadelphia 30, Pittsburgh 23
Birmingham 33, Houston 28<
