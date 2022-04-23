Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

USFL Football League

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 10:38 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 1 1 0 .500 34 34
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 47 46
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 26 47
Michigan 0 2 0 .000 18 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Birmingham 2 0 0 1.000 61 52
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 17 3
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 23 17
Houston 1 1 0 .500 45 49

___

Sunday’s Games

Houston 17, Michigan 12

New Orleans 23, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, ppd. to Monday

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.
Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 17, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 10, Michigan 6

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 30, Pittsburgh 23

Birmingham 33, Houston 28<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories