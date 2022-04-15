USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Generals
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Maulers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Stallions
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Gamblers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Breakers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
|Bandits
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|000
|000
___
No games scheduled.
Generals at Stallions, 7:30 p.m.
Gamblers at Panthers, noon
Stars at Breakers, 4 p.m.
Bandits at Maulers, 8 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.