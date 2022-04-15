USFL Football League

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 3:20 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Stars 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Panthers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Generals 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Maulers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Stallions 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Gamblers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Breakers 0 0 0 .000 000 000
Bandits 0 0 0 .000 000 000

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

Generals at Stallions, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Gamblers at Panthers, noon

Stars at Breakers, 4 p.m.

Bandits at Maulers, 8 p.m.

