Vancouver Whitecaps look to end road losing streak against Austin

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-5-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (4-1-2, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -179, Vancouver +464, Draw +316; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit Austin looking to end a four-game road losing streak.

Austin is 1-1-2 in conference play. Austin has an MLS-leading +10 goal differential, scoring 17 goals while giving up seven.

The Whitecaps are 1-3-0 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are sixth in the Western Conference drawing 36 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Driussi has five goals and one assist for Austin. Cecilio Dominguez has two goals.

Brian White has scored one goal for the Whitecaps. Lucas Cavallini has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Austin: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Whitecaps: Averaging 0.9 goals, 2.1 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Leonard Owusu (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

