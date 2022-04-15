Trending:
Vancouver Whitecaps take road losing streak into matchup against CF Montreal

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (1-4-1, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. CF Montreal (2-3-1, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -145, Vancouver +384, Draw +289; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit CF Montreal aiming to end a three-game road losing streak.

Montreal is 0-1-0 at home. Djordje Mihailovic paces the third-ranked scoring team in the MLS with three goals. Montreal has scored 11.

The Whitecaps are 0-3-0 in road games. The Whitecaps rank fifth in the Western Conference drawing 29 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mihailovic has scored three goals with one assist for Montreal. Romell Quioto has two goals.

Tristan Blackmon has one goal for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 1.8 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.5 goals per game.

Whitecaps: Averaging 0.8 goals, 2.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Logan Ketterer (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

Whitecaps: Caio Alexandre (injured), Leonard Owusu (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories