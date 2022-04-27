On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Venezia fires coach Zanetti in late bid to avoid relegation

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:15 am
1 min read
      

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Last-place Venezia fired coach Paolo Zanetti less than a year after he helped the club earn what might be a short-lived promotion to Italy’s top division.

The club, mired in an eight-match losing streak ahead of a trip to Juventus, said Wednesday it made the move in search of “a miracle” to remain in Serie A with five games left in the season.

Venezia had celebrated its promotion — after a 19-year absence — with a boat parade on the city’s famed canals.

“We all share credit for the successes of last season, and we must all take accountability for the failures of this season,” said Duncan Niederauer, the club’s American owner.

“It is also clear that we must challenge ourselves to fight with everything we have until the season is over,” he said, “and do whatever we think it takes to create an environment where delivering a miracle is possible. Our fans deserve nothing less.”

Youth team coach Andrea Soncin will take over until the end of the season, the club said.

Venezia is six points behind 17th-place Cagliari, which visits Venice for a potentially high-stakes season finale.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

