Vogelbach’s HR rallies Pirates past Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night.

The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago.

Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega’s leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge.

Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo’s double made it 4-3 Pirates in the fifth. That prompted Cubs manager David Ross to pull reliever Ethan Roberts (0-1) after 2/3 of an inning in which he gave up two earned runs, two hits, two walks and fanned two.

Scott Effross got Chicago out of the fifth, then Chris Martin struck out three in the sixth, stranding Ben Gamel at third after a leadoff single and a throwing error.

Cubs starter Mark Leiter Jr. gave up three hits and two runs, walking two and striking out three in four innings of work.

Wilson allowed three hits and three earned runs in three innings. He walked four batters and struck out two.

Wil Crowe (1-0) fanned five Cubs in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit. Dillon Peters and Heath Hembree pitched a scoreless seventh, leaving potential tying run Nico Hoerner stranded at third.

David Bednar retired all four batters he faced, striking out two in 1 1/3 innings before Chris Stratton entered to make his first save of the year.

Five Chicago relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings after Pittsburgh inched ahead in the fifth.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel had his nine-game hitting streak snapped.

The Cubs (6-7) have now dropped three of four games to dip below .500 after a series loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pittsburgh: The Pirates optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Triple-A Indianapolis and called up RHP Chase De Jong on Thursday. Manager Derek Shelton said Contreras will “have an impact as a starter this year” and that he felt the best place to “get him stretched” out was in Indianapolis. RHP Luis Oviedo was designated for assignment.

Chicago: The Cubs dealt RHP Cory Abbott to San Francisco for cash after designating him for assignment on Saturday. … Chicago also acquired LHP Sean Newcomb from Atlanta in exchange for Jesse Chavez and cash Thursday. Ross said he didn’t want to “prejudge” Newcomb before seeing him live, noting that the 28-year-old has had “some major league success” and faced “some adversity.” Newcomb was available after joining the team on Thursday. … Ross said LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) had a “really nice bullpen” on Wednesday. Ross said Miley will get a minor league assignment before returning to the active roster.

UP NEXT

LHP Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA) gets the call for Pittsburgh on Friday, while LHP Drew Smyly (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Chicago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.