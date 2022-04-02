Ward-Prowse has Beckham’s EPL free kick record in his sights

LEEDS, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse has David Beckham in his sights.

The Southampton midfielder produced more free kick magic to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Leeds in the English Premier League on Saturday and halt its four-game losing run.

Only Beckham, with 18, has scored more direct free kick goals in Premier League history than James Ward-Prowse, who has moved on to 13.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds the lead in the 29th, bundling home from close range after Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster failed to gather Raphinha’s cross from the right.

Leeds, which won its previous two league matches, moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Southampton lost its previous three league games before a thumping home FA Cup loss to Manchester City before the international break, and will be happier than Leeds with a point.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.