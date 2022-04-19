Trending:
Washington 1, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 28 1 4 1
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Smith rf 4 0 3 0 Thomas lf 3 0 1 0
Beer dh 3 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 0 0
McCarthy ph 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 0
Yo.Hernandez 3b 2 0 0 0 Fox ss 2 0 0 0
Hummel ph 1 0 0 0
Alcántara 3b 1 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0
Arizona 000 000 000 0
Washington 000 001 00x 1

E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 5. 2B_Smith (1), C.Hernandez (2). S_Fox (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gilbert L,0-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 3
Poppen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Adon W,1-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 2 5
Arano H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Finnegan H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rainey S,3-3 1 2 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:31. A_11,720 (41,339).

