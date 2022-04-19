Washington 1, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yo.Hernandez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fox ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 5. 2B_Smith (1), C.Hernandez (2). S_Fox (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gilbert L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Poppen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon W,1-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Arano H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finnegan H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey S,3-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:31. A_11,720 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.