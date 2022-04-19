Washington 1, Arizona 0

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 3 9 Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .171 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .118 Smith rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .241 Beer dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .393 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .040 b-McCarthy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Yo.Hernandez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083 a-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Alcántara 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .045

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 1 4 1 1 5 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340 Thomas lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Adams c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .107 Fox ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Arizona 000 000 000_0 5 1 Washington 000 001 00x_1 4 0

a-struck out for Yo.Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 5. 2B_Smith (1), C.Hernandez (2). RBIs_C.Hernandez (2). S_Fox.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Alcántara 2, C.Kelly, Yo.Hernandez); Washington 2 (Thomas 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 4.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 0-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 73 1.59 Poppen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.50 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Adon, W, 1-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 2 5 88 5.87 Arano, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57 Finnegan, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76 Rainey, S, 3-3 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 3-0, Arano 1-0. IBB_off Gilbert (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:31. A_11,720 (41,339).

