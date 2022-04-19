Washington 1, Arizona 0

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|3
|9
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|Smith rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.393
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|b-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Yo.Hernandez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|a-Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Alcántara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.045
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|1
|5
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Fox ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|00x_1
|4
|0
a-struck out for Yo.Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for C.Kelly in the 9th.
E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 5. 2B_Smith (1), C.Hernandez (2). RBIs_C.Hernandez (2). S_Fox.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Alcántara 2, C.Kelly, Yo.Hernandez); Washington 2 (Thomas 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 4.
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|73
|1.59
|Poppen
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.50
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, W, 1-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|88
|5.87
|Arano, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.57
|Finnegan, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.76
|Rainey, S, 3-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 3-0, Arano 1-0. IBB_off Gilbert (Cruz).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:31. A_11,720 (41,339).
