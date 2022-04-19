Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 1, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 3 9
Varsho cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .171
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .216
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Smith rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .241
Beer dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .393
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .040
b-McCarthy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Yo.Hernandez 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .083
a-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Alcántara 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .045
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 1 4 1 1 5
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .191
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .340
Thomas lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Adams c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .107
Fox ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Arizona 000 000 000_0 5 1
Washington 000 001 00x_1 4 0

a-struck out for Yo.Hernandez in the 7th. b-popped out for C.Kelly in the 9th.

E_Walker (1). LOB_Arizona 8, Washington 5. 2B_Smith (1), C.Hernandez (2). RBIs_C.Hernandez (2). S_Fox.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Alcántara 2, C.Kelly, Yo.Hernandez); Washington 2 (Thomas 2). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 4.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 0-1 5 2-3 3 1 1 1 3 73 1.59
Poppen 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 15 1.50
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Adon, W, 1-2 6 1-3 3 0 0 2 5 88 5.87
Arano, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.57
Finnegan, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.76
Rainey, S, 3-3 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 3-0, Arano 1-0. IBB_off Gilbert (Cruz).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:31. A_11,720 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories