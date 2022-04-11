Trending:
Washington 11, Atlanta 2

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 11 15 11 7 9
C.Hernandez 2b 5 1 2 0 1 0 .238
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 2 0 .222
Strange-Gordon lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 2 0 .200
Bell 1b 5 3 2 2 1 2 .333
Ruiz c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .313
Y.Hernandez lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333
Robles cf 0 1 0 1 0 0 .000
Thomas cf-lf-rf 5 1 2 3 0 3 .167
Franco 3b 5 1 4 5 0 0 .278
Escobar ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .067
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 3 8
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .125
Olson 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .500
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .294
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .333
Duvall cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .167
Rosario rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .059
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Piña c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Washington 005 000 150_11 15 0
Atlanta 100 000 001_2 4 1

E_Rosario (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Thomas (1), Franco (1), Albies (1). HR_Franco (1), off Ynoa. RBIs_Bell 2 (4), Thomas 3 (3), Franco 5 (5), Robles (1), Ozuna (3), Duvall (2). CS_Y.Hernandez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Ruiz 2, C.Hernandez, Escobar 3, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 23; Atlanta 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Franco, Soto, Cruz, Olson.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rogers, W, 1-0 5 1-3 2 1 1 2 3 74 1.69
Arano 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 28 4.91
Harvey 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Murphy 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 3.38
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ynoa, L, 0-1 3 7 5 5 2 4 72 15.00
Strider 3 1-3 3 1 1 3 3 71 1.69
Davidson 2 2-3 5 5 5 2 2 58 16.88

Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0, Davidson 2-1. HBP_Davidson (Robles). WP_Ynoa.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:33. A_42,263 (41,084).

