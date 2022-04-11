Washington 11, Atlanta 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|7
|9
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Strange-Gordon lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Bell 1b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.333
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Robles cf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Thomas cf-lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.167
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.278
|Escobar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Rosario rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.059
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Piña c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Washington
|005
|000
|150_11
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|001_2
|4
|1
E_Rosario (1). LOB_Washington 11, Atlanta 5. 2B_Thomas (1), Franco (1), Albies (1). HR_Franco (1), off Ynoa. RBIs_Bell 2 (4), Thomas 3 (3), Franco 5 (5), Robles (1), Ozuna (3), Duvall (2). CS_Y.Hernandez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Ruiz 2, C.Hernandez, Escobar 3, Bell); Atlanta 1 (Swanson). RISP_Washington 7 for 23; Atlanta 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Franco, Soto, Cruz, Olson.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|74
|1.69
|Arano
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|4.91
|Harvey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Murphy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|3.38
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa, L, 0-1
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|72
|15.00
|Strider
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|71
|1.69
|Davidson
|2
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|58
|16.88
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0, Davidson 2-1. HBP_Davidson (Robles). WP_Ynoa.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:33. A_42,263 (41,084).
