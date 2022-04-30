Washington 14, San Francisco 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|49
|14
|22
|14
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dubón ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|0
|1
|
|Ruf 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|6
|2
|4
|1
|
|Flores dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|6
|2
|4
|2
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tom ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Krizan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Slater cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Washington
|122
|004
|050
|—
|14
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|100
|—
|4
E_Crawford 2 (5). DP_Washington 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Washington 11, San Francisco 8. 2B_Franco 2 (5), Bell (5), Robles (5). HR_Soto (4), Vosler (1), Bart (3). SF_González (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez W,1-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Voth
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Perez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Espino
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wood L,2-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Marte
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|García
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Llovera
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Beede
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Marte (Escobar). WP_Sanchez, Voth, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:46. A_38,256 (41,915).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.