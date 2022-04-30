Trending:
Washington 14, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 2:16 am
< a min read
      
Washington San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 49 14 22 14 Totals 36 4 11 4
C.Hernandez 2b 6 1 3 1 González rf 2 0 0 1
Soto rf 5 2 2 2 Dubón ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Cruz dh 5 2 0 1 Ruf 1b 5 0 1 0
Bell 1b 6 2 4 1 Flores dh 5 0 3 0
Franco 3b 6 2 4 2 Crawford ss 3 0 1 0
Ruiz c 6 0 0 0 Tom ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Thomas lf 6 1 2 2 Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0
Robles cf 5 3 4 3 Krizan lf 3 0 0 0
Escobar ss 4 1 3 2 Slater cf-rf 3 2 2 0
Vosler 3b 2 1 1 2
Williams ph-3b 2 0 0 0
Bart c 4 1 3 1
Washington 122 004 050 14
San Francisco 020 010 100 4

E_Crawford 2 (5). DP_Washington 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_Washington 11, San Francisco 8. 2B_Franco 2 (5), Bell (5), Robles (5). HR_Soto (4), Vosler (1), Bart (3). SF_González (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Sanchez W,1-1 5 6 3 3 0 4
Voth 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clay 1 1 1 1 0 2
Perez 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Espino 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Wood L,2-1 5 8 5 5 1 3
Marte 1-3 2 3 3 0 0
García 2-3 2 1 0 0 1
Llovera 1 2 0 0 0 2
Castro 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Beede 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 0

HBP_Marte (Escobar). WP_Sanchez, Voth, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:46. A_38,256 (41,915).

