Washington 14, San Francisco 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|49
|14
|22
|14
|2
|7
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.150
|Bell 1b
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Franco 3b
|6
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Ruiz c
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Thomas lf
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Robles cf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.216
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.164
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|2
|10
|
|González rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|b-Dubón ph-cf-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Ruf 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Flores dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|c-Tom ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Krizan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Slater cf-rf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Williams ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bart c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Washington
|122
|004
|050_14
|22
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|100_4
|11
|2
a-struck out for Vosler in the 7th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-flied out for Crawford in the 8th.
E_Crawford 2 (5). LOB_Washington 11, San Francisco 8. 2B_Franco 2 (5), Bell (5), Robles (5). HR_Soto (4), off Wood; Vosler (1), off Sanchez; Bart (3), off Clay. RBIs_Soto 2 (5), Robles 3 (7), Escobar 2 (4), Franco 2 (12), Thomas 2 (8), C.Hernandez (4), Cruz (11), Bell (15), Vosler 2 (3), González (6), Bart (5). SF_González.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz, Thomas, Soto, C.Hernandez, Robles); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Slater 2, Williams 2). RISP_Washington 11 for 23; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Flores.
DP_Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Escobar, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|71
|6.75
|Voth
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|5.59
|Cishek
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7.04
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|11.25
|Perez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.70
|Espino
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.27
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 2-1
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|86
|4.19
|Marte
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|5.68
|García
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Llovera
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Castro
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|23
|27.00
|Beede
|1
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, Espino 3-0, García 2-2, Beede 1-1. HBP_Marte (Escobar). WP_Sanchez, Voth, Wood.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:46. A_38,256 (41,915).
