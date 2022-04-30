Trending:
Washington 14, San Francisco 4

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 2:16 am
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 49 14 22 14 2 7
C.Hernandez 2b 6 1 3 1 0 2 .274
Soto rf 5 2 2 2 1 0 .253
Cruz dh 5 2 0 1 1 0 .150
Bell 1b 6 2 4 1 0 0 .357
Franco 3b 6 2 4 2 0 1 .293
Ruiz c 6 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Thomas lf 6 1 2 2 0 1 .200
Robles cf 5 3 4 3 0 0 .216
Escobar ss 4 1 3 2 0 1 .164
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 11 4 2 10
González rf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .286
b-Dubón ph-cf-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .136
Ruf 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .149
Flores dh 5 0 3 0 0 0 .290
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232
c-Tom ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Estrada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Krizan lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Slater cf-rf-cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .257
Vosler 3b 2 1 1 2 0 1 .238
a-Williams ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bart c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .214
Washington 122 004 050_14 22 0
San Francisco 020 010 100_4 11 2

a-struck out for Vosler in the 7th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-flied out for Crawford in the 8th.

E_Crawford 2 (5). LOB_Washington 11, San Francisco 8. 2B_Franco 2 (5), Bell (5), Robles (5). HR_Soto (4), off Wood; Vosler (1), off Sanchez; Bart (3), off Clay. RBIs_Soto 2 (5), Robles 3 (7), Escobar 2 (4), Franco 2 (12), Thomas 2 (8), C.Hernandez (4), Cruz (11), Bell (15), Vosler 2 (3), González (6), Bart (5). SF_González.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Cruz, Thomas, Soto, C.Hernandez, Robles); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Slater 2, Williams 2). RISP_Washington 11 for 23; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Escobar, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez, W, 1-1 5 6 3 3 0 4 71 6.75
Voth 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 28 5.59
Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 7.04
Clay 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 11.25
Perez 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 29 2.70
Espino 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.27
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, L, 2-1 5 8 5 5 1 3 86 4.19
Marte 1-3 2 3 3 0 0 16 5.68
García 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 15 0.00
Llovera 1 2 0 0 0 2 17 0.00
Castro 2-3 4 5 5 1 1 23 27.00
Beede 1 1-3 4 0 0 0 0 24 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, Espino 3-0, García 2-2, Beede 1-1. HBP_Marte (Escobar). WP_Sanchez, Voth, Wood.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:46. A_38,256 (41,915).

