Washington 6, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Beer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hummel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alcántara 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yo.Hernandez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Washington
|000
|021
|03x
|—
|6
E_Marte (2), Herrera (2). DP_Arizona 2, Washington 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_Peralta (4), Beer (2), Robles (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_Varsho (2). SB_Escobar (1). SF_Ruiz (1). S_Robles (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner L,0-1
|5
|
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Wendelken
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Peacock
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Doolittle H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finnegan H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Voth
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Pérez (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:08. A_9,261 (41,339).
