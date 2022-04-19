On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Washington 6, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 27 6 7 6
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 0
Peralta lf 3 0 2 0 Cruz dh 2 2 1 0
Beer 1b 4 0 2 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1
Hummel dh 3 0 0 0 Ruiz c 3 0 0 1
McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1
Alcántara 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 Thomas lf 3 0 0 0
Herrera c 3 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 1 1 1
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 1
Smith ph 0 0 0 0
Yo.Hernandez 3b 0 0 0 0
Arizona 001 000 000 1
Washington 000 021 03x 6

E_Marte (2), Herrera (2). DP_Arizona 2, Washington 1. LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_Peralta (4), Beer (2), Robles (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_Varsho (2). SB_Escobar (1). SF_Ruiz (1). S_Robles (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner L,0-1 5 2 2 0 4 5
Wendelken 2 3 1 1 0 1
Pérez 1-3 1 3 2 0 0
Peacock 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
Gray W,2-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 8
Doolittle H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cishek H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Finnegan H,2 1 0 0 0 1 1
Voth 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pérez (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:08. A_9,261 (41,339).

