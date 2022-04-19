On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Washington 6, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 4:29 pm
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 3 12
Varsho cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .194
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .189
Peralta lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .212
Beer 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .400
Hummel dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .105
McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .125
Alcántara 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Herrera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .050
a-Smith ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .160
Yo.Hernandez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 6 7 6 5 7
C.Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Soto rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Cruz dh 2 2 1 0 1 1 .205
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .364
Ruiz c 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211
Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .279
Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .167
Escobar ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .171
Robles cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .080
Arizona 001 000 000_1 6 2
Washington 000 021 03x_6 7 0

a-walked for Perdomo in the 8th.

E_Marte (2), Herrera (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_Peralta (4), Beer (2), Robles (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_Varsho (2), off Gray. RBIs_Varsho (2), Robles (4), C.Hernandez (1), Franco (9), Bell (11), Ruiz (3), Escobar (2). SB_Escobar (1). CS_Escobar (1), Peralta (1). SF_Ruiz. S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Alcántara 2, Hummel); Washington 3 (Soto, Ruiz, Robles). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bell. LIDP_Ruiz. GIDP_Varsho, Bell.

DP_Arizona 2 (Alcántara, Beer; Beer); Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Escobar, Bell).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 0-1 5 2 2 0 4 5 83 1.38
Wendelken 2 3 1 1 0 1 29 1.93
Pérez 1-3 1 3 2 0 0 10 13.50
Peacock 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 6.75
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, W, 2-1 5 1-3 3 1 1 2 8 87 3.14
Doolittle, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Cishek, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 5.40
Finnegan, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 5.79
Voth 1 2 0 0 0 1 24 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:08. A_9,261 (41,339).

Top Stories