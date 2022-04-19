Washington 6, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|12
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Beer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Hummel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.105
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Alcántara 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.050
|a-Smith ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Yo.Hernandez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|6
|7
|6
|5
|7
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Cruz dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.171
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.080
|Arizona
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|2
|Washington
|000
|021
|03x_6
|7
|0
a-walked for Perdomo in the 8th.
E_Marte (2), Herrera (2). LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_Peralta (4), Beer (2), Robles (1), C.Hernandez (1). HR_Varsho (2), off Gray. RBIs_Varsho (2), Robles (4), C.Hernandez (1), Franco (9), Bell (11), Ruiz (3), Escobar (2). SB_Escobar (1). CS_Escobar (1), Peralta (1). SF_Ruiz. S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Alcántara 2, Hummel); Washington 3 (Soto, Ruiz, Robles). RISP_Arizona 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bell. LIDP_Ruiz. GIDP_Varsho, Bell.
DP_Arizona 2 (Alcántara, Beer; Beer); Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Escobar, Bell).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-1
|5
|
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|83
|1.38
|Wendelken
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|1.93
|Pérez
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|13.50
|Peacock
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.75
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|87
|3.14
|Doolittle, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Cishek, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.40
|Finnegan, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|5.79
|Voth
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Peacock 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:08. A_9,261 (41,339).
