Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

April 15, 2022 10:06 pm
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 6 5
C.Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .289
Soto rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .281
Cruz dh 4 0 2 3 1 0 .219
Bell 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .333
Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Y.Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400
Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .154
Escobar ss 2 2 0 0 1 0 .080
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .276
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385
Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240
Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Castillo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .353
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Pérez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294
a-Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Park ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .182
Washington 210 112 000_7 10 0
Pittsburgh 020 000 000_2 5 0

a-walked for Pérez in the 2nd.

LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Y.Hernandez (2), Thomas (2), Hayes (3). RBIs_Cruz 3 (6), Bell 3 (9), Thomas (5), Park 2 (2). SB_Escobar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Bell, Ruiz); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 5 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Soto, Cruz, Franco. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo, Park, Tsutsugo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 2 6 96 3.60
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Voth 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 9.64
Espino 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.68
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, L, 0-2 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 4 84 9.39
Banda 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.45
Yajure 3 3 3 3 2 1 51 5.40
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.70
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 12.00

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 1-0. HBP_Yajure (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:14. A_13,076 (38,747).

Sports News

