Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 7 6 5 C.Hernandez 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .289 Soto rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .281 Cruz dh 4 0 2 3 1 0 .219 Bell 1b 4 0 2 3 1 0 .333 Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Y.Hernandez lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .400 Robles cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Thomas cf-lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .154 Escobar ss 2 2 0 0 1 0 .080

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .276 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385 Tsutsugo 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .240 Gamel lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Castillo 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .353 Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Pérez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .294 a-Knapp ph-c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Park ss 3 0 1 2 0 1 .182

Washington 210 112 000_7 10 0 Pittsburgh 020 000 000_2 5 0

a-walked for Pérez in the 2nd.

LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Y.Hernandez (2), Thomas (2), Hayes (3). RBIs_Cruz 3 (6), Bell 3 (9), Thomas (5), Park 2 (2). SB_Escobar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Bell, Ruiz); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 5 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ruiz, Soto, Cruz, Franco. GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo, Park, Tsutsugo).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, W, 1-0 5 4 2 2 2 6 96 3.60 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Voth 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 9.64 Espino 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 5.68

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 0-2 3 2-3 7 4 4 3 4 84 9.39 Banda 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.45 Yajure 3 3 3 3 2 1 51 5.40 Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.70 Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 12.00

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 1-0. HBP_Yajure (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:14. A_13,076 (38,747).

