Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|6
|5
|
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.281
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.219
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Robles cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Thomas cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Escobar ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.080
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Castillo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Pérez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|a-Knapp ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Park ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.182
|Washington
|210
|112
|000_7
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
a-walked for Pérez in the 2nd.
LOB_Washington 8, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Y.Hernandez (2), Thomas (2), Hayes (3). RBIs_Cruz 3 (6), Bell 3 (9), Thomas (5), Park 2 (2). SB_Escobar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Bell, Ruiz); Pittsburgh 2 (Gamel, Vogelbach). RISP_Washington 5 for 14; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ruiz, Soto, Cruz, Franco. GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo, Park, Tsutsugo).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|96
|3.60
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Voth
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|9.64
|Espino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.68
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 0-2
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|3
|4
|84
|9.39
|Banda
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.45
|Yajure
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|51
|5.40
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.70
|Fletcher
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored_Banda 1-0. HBP_Yajure (Escobar).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:14. A_13,076 (38,747).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.