Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHP Daniel Tillo on waivers.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Jharel Cotton for release or assignment. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach and selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodríguez from St. Paul (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Koch from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Sergio Romo on the 10-day IL and Casey Sadler on the 60-day IL.

TAMPA BLUE RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Dusten Knight from Durham (IL). Placed Luis Patino to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Durham (IL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated RHP John Brebbia from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Yunior Marte and OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

STATEN ISLAND FERRYHAWKS — Signed 1B Joseph Impeduglia to a one-year contract.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Blake Garrett and LHP Brandon Sherman to Glacier Ridge (Pioneer League).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded RHP Alex Merithew to Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Braxton Davidson and OF Clint Hardy.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Alex Rangel.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Denver G Facundo Campazzo one game without pay for a shoving incident in a game on April 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Los Angeles Lakers G Wayne Ellington $20,000 for escalating the incident on social media.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Que Morrison to a training camp contract.

CHICAGO SKY — Signed Gs Kayla Wells and Lexi Held to training camp contracts.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Signed Gs Kiara Smith, Jordan Lewis and Nia Clouden to required tender contracts.

DALLAS WINGS — Signed G/F Jasmine Dickey, F Jazz Bond and G Veronica Burton to rookie scale contracts.

INDIANA FEVER — Waived F Emmas Cannon.

LAS VEGAS ACES — Signed F Mya Hollingshed, C Aifuwa Faustine, Gs Aisha Sheppard and Kierstan Bell to rookie scale contracts and G Deja Winters to a training camp contract. Signed G Khayla Pointer to a required tender contract.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G CeCe Hooks, G/F Chloe Bibby and F Kayla Jones to training camp contracts and C Hanna Sjerven to a rookie scale contract.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed Fs Nyara Sabally, Lorela Cubaj and Sika Kone to required tender contracts.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Mael Gilles, F/C Macee Williams and F Maya Dodson to rookie scale contracts.

SEATTLE STORM — Signed C Elissa Cunane, Gs Evina Westbrook and Jade Melbourne to required tender contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Josh Bynes.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signe OL Blake Hance to an exclusive rights contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jessie Lemonier to an exclusive rights contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Steven Nelson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Brandon King.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed R Carlton Agudosi. Signed WR/KR Janarion Grant to a one-year contract. Signed WR Lucky Jackson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C John Beecher to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled C Adam Ruzicka and D Juuso Valimaki from Stockton (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed C Ben Meyers to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. Reassigned LW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario (AHL) from Greenville (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Tanner Laczynski, D Egor Zamula and G Felix Sandstrom from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released RW Yushiroh Hirano from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed F Brayden Watts to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

COLORADO EAGLES — Signed D Wyatt Aamodt to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Released G Tristan Berube from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Signed RW Kohlen Olischefski to professional tryout contract (PTO).n

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun and F Chad Yetman to Indy (ECHL). Recalled D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released F Stephen Bayliss from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed F Justin Young to the active roster. Activated F Josh Winquist from reserve. Placed F Colby McAuley on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Matthew Barnaby. Signed F Jordan Martel to the active roster. Loaned D Darien Kielb to Bakersfield (AHL).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Alec Calvaruso to a standard player contract (SPC).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Released D Sam Skinner.

INDY FUEL — Signed D Dominic Dockery to a standard player contract (SPC). Activated F Seamus Malone from reserve. Placed Fs Canon Pieper and Quinn Ryan on reserve. Placed G Justin Kapemaster on injured reserve, retroactive to April 10. Placed F Karl El-Mir on injured reserve, retroactive to April 4.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Ara Nazarian from injured reserve. Placed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk on injured reserve retroactive to April 4. Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Stefanos Lekkas from reserve. Placed G Jeremy Brodeur on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Hayden Lavigne. Placed D Garrett Johnston on reserve and F Derian Plouffe on injured reserve retroactive to April 2.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed G Michael Bullion on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Brody Claeys to the active roster. Added G Marc Gosselin as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated D Mason Millman and F Jackson Cressey from reserve. Placed Fs Brad Morrison and Tyler Kirkup on reserve. Loaned G Logan Flodell to Belleville (AHL).

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Mitchel Heard and Jesse Mychan from reserve. Placed Fs T.J. Hensick and John Albert on reserve. Placed F Brandon Schultz on injured reserve retroactive to April 11.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Activated F Jonathan Joannette from reserve. Placed F Nicolas Lariviere on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brendan van Riemsdyk from reserve. Loaned F Branden Watts to Bakersfield (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Blake Christensen from injured reserve. Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve. Placed Fs Chris Ordoobadi and Ethan Price on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Announced Chicago M Brian Gutiérrez was found guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match on April 9 against Orlando and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Announced Vancouver F Cristian Dájome was found guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match on April 9 against Portland and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Announced LAFC has been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during a post-match phase of their game on April 9 against the LA Galaxy and both LAFC and head coach Steve Cherundolo have been fined an undisclosed amount for the club’s second violation of the League’s policy this season.

DC UNITED — Signed M Jackson Hopkins to a four-year contract.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Obinna Nwobodo to a contract through the 2024 season pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

FC DALLAS — Loaned M Nicky Hernandez to San Antonio FC for the remainder of the 2022 season

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed WB/F Cristian Dajome to a contract extension.

