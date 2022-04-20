Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL) to serve as the 29th player in the doubleheader against Cleveland today.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled C mark Lolozsvary from the taxi squad.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Deven Marrero.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims. Signed CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL) from loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica on loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Zach Senyshyn to Belleville (AHL) on loan.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Connor McCarthy from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Brent Beadoin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Nick Pastujov.
UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Promoted Chad Ashton to interim head coach as head coach Hernan Losadas leaves the organization.
FC DALLAS — Released G Antonio Carrera to U.S. U-20 training camp.
MLS NEXT PRO DISCIPLINARY — Announced St. Louis City 2 MF Max Schneider will receive an extra two-game suspension for his actions in a match on April 16 against Sporting KC.
CHICAGO — Named Julianne Sitch men’s head soccer coach.
FORDHAM — Named Chris Riverso director of football operations.
MORNINGSIDE — Named Frank Wallace track and field and cross-country coach. Named Jackie Martinez assistant coach for men’s and women soccer.
