Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 3:01 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL) to serve as the 29th player in the doubleheader against Cleveland today.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled C mark Lolozsvary from the taxi squad.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Deven Marrero.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims. Signed CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL) from loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Zach Senyshyn to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Connor McCarthy from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Brent Beadoin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Nick Pastujov.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso from Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Promoted Chad Ashton to interim head coach as head coach Hernan Losadas leaves the organization.

FC DALLAS — Released G Antonio Carrera to U.S. U-20 training camp.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT PRO DISCIPLINARY — Announced St. Louis City 2 MF Max Schneider will receive an extra two-game suspension for his actions in a match on April 16 against Sporting KC.

COLLEGE

CHICAGO — Named Julianne Sitch men’s head soccer coach.

FORDHAM — Named Chris Riverso director of football operations.

MORNINGSIDE — Named Frank Wallace track and field and cross-country coach. Named Jackie Martinez assistant coach for men’s and women soccer.

