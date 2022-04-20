On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 5:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL) to serve as the 29th player in the doubleheader against Cleveland today.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed INF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of INF J.J. Matijevic. Transferred INF Taylor Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled C Mark Lolozsvary from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Paul Campbell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Recalled LHP Daniel Castro from Jacksonville (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Sam Clay and Francisco Perez from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Donovan Casey to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Deven Marrero.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending injury.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims. Signed CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica (AHL) from loan. Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Zach Senyshyn to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic, LW Tye Felhaber, G Amir Miftakhov and C Odeen Tufto to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Connor McCarthy from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Brent Beadoin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Nick Pastujov.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Promoted Chad Ashton to interim head coach as head coach Hernan Losadas leaves the organization.

FC DALLAS — Released G Antonio Carrera to U.S. U-20 training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released MF Niko Tsakiris to U.S. U-20 training camp.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT PRO DISCIPLINARY — Announced St. Louis City 2 MF Max Schneider will receive an extra two-game suspension for his actions in a match on April 16 against Sporting KC.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Released MF Esmir Bajraktarevic to U.S. U-20 training camp.

COLLEGE

CHICAGO — Named Julianne Sitch men’s head soccer coach.

FORDHAM — Named Chris Riverso director of football operations.

MORNINGSIDE — Named Frank Wallace track and field and cross-country coach. Named Jackie Martinez assistant coach for men’s and women soccer.

