Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated C Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned C Ronaldo Hernandez to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL) to serve as the 29th player in the doubleheader against Cleveland.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed INF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of INF J.J. Matijevic from Sugarland (PCL). Transferred INF Taylor Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Penn Murfee from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled C Mark Lolozsvary from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Paul Campbell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Recalled LHP Daniel Castro from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Mark Canha from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Reed from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse (IL). Designated INF Matt Reynolds for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Sam Clay and Francisco Perez from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Donovan Casey to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Deven Marrero.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Gil Rondon field manager.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Nick Akins.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Kyle Crowl, 3B Jesse Hodges and LHP Franklin Parra. Traded RHP Mitch Neunborn to Lake Country (American Association).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Cris Ruiz.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending injury.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims. Signed CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived C Drake Jackson.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Vinny Curry.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned D Jack Ahcan to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL) loan. Reassigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica on loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Zach Senyshyn to Belleville (AHL) on loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted D Linus Hogberf from Lehigh Valley (AHL) under emergency conditions.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic, LW Tye Felhaber, G Amir Miftakhov and C Odeen Tufto to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to Abbotsford (AHL) on loan. Reassigned G Arturs Silovs from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Connor McCarthy from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jordan Papirny to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Brent Beadoin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Nick Pastujov.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Placed Fs Jackson Cressey and Grant Cooper on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Toronto F Jayden Nelson for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 19th minute of a match against Philadelphia on April 16. Fined Houston D Teenage Hadebe an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of a match against Portland on April 16. Fined D.C. United F Ola Kamara an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of a match against Austin on April 16.

DC UNITED — Promoted Chad Ashton to interim head coach as head coach Hernan Losadas leaves the organization.

FC DALLAS — Released G Antonio Carrera to U.S. U-20 training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released M Niko Tsakiris to U.S. U-20 training camp.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT PRO DISCIPLINARY — Announced St. Louis City 2 M Max Schneider will receive an extra two-game suspension for his actions in a match on April 16 against Sporting KC.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Released M Esmir Bajraktarevic to U.S. U-20 training camp.

COLLEGE

CHICAGO — Named Julianne Sitch men’s head soccer coach.

FORDHAM — Named Chris Riverso director of football operations.

MORNINGSIDE — Named Frank Wallace track and field and cross-country coach. Named Jackie Martinez assistant coach for men’s and women soccer.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.