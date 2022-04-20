Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 11:21 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated C Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned C Ronaldo Hernandez to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL) to serve as the 29th player in the doubleheader against Cleveland. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Matt Manning on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 17. Recalled RHP Angel De Jesus from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed INF Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 19. Selected the contract of INF J.J. Matijevic from Sugarland (PCL). Transferred INF Taylor Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Penn Murfee from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the 10-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired LHP Sean Newcomb from Atlanta for RHP Jesse Chavez and cash.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tyler Stephenson on the 7-day concussion IL. Recalled C Mark Lolozsvary from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF/OF Zach McKinstry from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Andrew Heaney on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Paul Campbell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 18. Recalled LHP Daniel Castro from Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated OF Mark Canha from the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated RHP Jake Reed from the 10-day IL and optioned to Syracuse (IL). Designated INF Matt Reynolds for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled LHPs Sam Clay and Francisco Perez from Rochester (IL). Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Donovan Casey to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Deven Marrero.

        Read more: Sports News

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Named Gil Rondon field manager.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Nick Akins.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Kyle Crowl, 3B Jesse Hodges and LHP Franklin Parra. Traded RHP Mitch Neunborn to Lake Country (American Association).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed C Cris Ruiz.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G Christyn Williams has suffered a season-ending injury.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Isaac Rochell and WR Javon Wims. Signed CB Denzel Ward to a 5-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived C Drake Jackson.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Vinny Curry.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed QB Geno Smith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Rafael Harvey-Pinard from Laval (AHL) loan. Reassigned D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Nikita Okhotiuk from Utica (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Nico Daws to Utica.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned RW Zach Senyshyn to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Promoted D Linus Hogberf from Lehigh Valley (AHL) under emergency conditions.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic, LW Tye Felhaber, G Amir Miftakhov and C Odeen Tufto to Syracuse (AHL) from Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Spencer Martin from Abbotsford (AHL) under emergency conditions. Reassigned G Arturs Silovs from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled D Connor McCarthy from Worcester (ECHL) loan.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Reassigned G Jordan Papirny to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Brent Beadoin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Gannon Laroque to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

STOCKTON HEAT — Acquired C Nick Pastujov on loan from Kansas City (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled C Shawn Element from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Signed G Andrew D’Agostini to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Patrick Grasso from Adirondack (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Placed Fs Jackson Cressey and Grant Cooper on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Toronto F Jayden Nelson for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 19th minute of a match against Philadelphia on April 16. Fined Houston D Teenage Hadebe an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of a match against Portland on April 16. Fined D.C. United F Ola Kamara an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 45th minute of a match against Austin on April 16.

DC UNITED — Promoted Chad Ashton to interim head coach as head coach Hernan Losadas leaves the organization.

FC DALLAS — Released G Antonio Carrera to U.S. U-20 training camp.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released M Niko Tsakiris to U.S. U-20 training camp.

MLS NEXT Pro

MLS NEXT PRO DISCIPLINARY — Announced St. Louis City 2 M Max Schneider will receive an extra two-game suspension for his actions in a match on April 16 against Sporting KC.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Released M Esmir Bajraktarevic to U.S. U-20 training camp.

COLLEGE

CHICAGO — Named Julianne Sitch men’s head soccer coach.

FORDHAM — Named Chris Riverso director of football operations. Named Keith Urgo interim men’s basketball head coach as current head coach, Kyle Neptune, steps down effective immediately.

MORNINGSIDE — Named Frank Wallace track and field and cross-country coach. Named Jackie Martinez assistant coach for men’s and women soccer.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories