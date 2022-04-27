On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wednesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Fordon.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Bard Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list.

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

MLS NEXT Pro

REAL MONARCHS — Signed D Golden Mafwenta to a contract, pending league approval.

COLLEGE

DETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women’s basketball coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.

