Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Fordon.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Bard Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list.
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
REAL MONARCHS — Signed D Golden Mafwenta to a contract, pending league approval.
DETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women’s basketball coach.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.
