Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the IL. Optioned RHP Penn Murfee to Tacoma (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Christian Lopes to Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Announced F N’dea Jones cleared waivers. Waived F Jaylyn Agnew.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Jordan Lewis.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Paris Kea.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G MeMe Jackson cleared waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Tucson (AHL) loan. Returned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson on loan.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte to Greenville (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Matt Boudens from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Ethan Somoza on reserve. Released G

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown from Hershey (AHL) loan.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Kyle Pouncy and Joey Colatarci from reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Chicago M Federico Navarro and undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against Minnesota on April 23. Suspended San Jose D Nathan for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a match against Seattle on April 23. Found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy duer the 90+ minutes of a match against FC Cincinnati on April 24 and fined the organization and head coach Steve Cherundolo an undisclosed amount for their actions.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list. Acquired G Rocco Ríos Novo from Club Atlético Lanús on loan through December 2022 pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

MLS NEXT Pro

REAL MONARCHS — Signed Ds Golden Mafwenta and Aziz Kayondo to MLS Next Pro contracts, pending league approval.

Women’s National Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced Carli Lloyd named as a new minority owner.

COLLEGE

DETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women’s basketball coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.