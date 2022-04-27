Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the IL. Optioned RHP Penn Murfee to Tacoma (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Christian Lopes to Las Vegas (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.
|BASKETBALL
|Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Announced F N’dea Jones cleared waivers. Waived F Jaylyn Agnew.
CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Jordan Lewis.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Paris Kea.
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G MeMe Jackson cleared waivers.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Tucson (AHL) loan. Returned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson on loan.
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte to Greenville (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Matt Boudens from Fort Wayne (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Ethan Somoza on reserve. Released G
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown from Hershey (AHL) loan.
MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Kyle Pouncy and Joey Colatarci from reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Chicago M Federico Navarro and undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against Minnesota on April 23. Suspended San Jose D Nathan for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a match against Seattle on April 23. Found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy duer the 90+ minutes of a match against FC Cincinnati on April 24 and fined the organization and head coach Steve Cherundolo an undisclosed amount for their actions.
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list. Acquired G Rocco Ríos Novo from Club Atlético Lanús on loan through December 2022 pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).
REAL MONARCHS — Signed Ds Golden Mafwenta and Aziz Kayondo to MLS Next Pro contracts, pending league approval.
|Women’s National Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced Carli Lloyd named as a new minority owner.
DETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women’s basketball coach.
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.
