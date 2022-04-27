Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:31 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Paul Sewald from the IL. Optioned RHP Penn Murfee to Tacoma (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF/OF Chad Pinder from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Christian Lopes to Las Vegas (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Andrew Vasquez from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned LHP Lucas Gilbreath to Albuquerque.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF Kevin Newman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the COVID-19 IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Announced F N’dea Jones cleared waivers. Waived F Jaylyn Agnew.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Jordan Lewis.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived G Paris Kea.

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Announced G MeMe Jackson cleared waivers.

        Read more: Sports News

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Antonio Hamilton.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LS Liam McCullough.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed RB Melvin Gordon to a one-year contract. Signed CB Blessuan Austin.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant. Exercised the fifth-year option on TE T.J. Hockinsen.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension with LT Cam Robinson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Gordon.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DT Carl Davis.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

NEW YORK JETS — Placed RB Bilal Powell on the reserve/retired list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DT Jeffery Simmons.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Exercised the fift-year option on DE Montez Sweat.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Cameron Crotty from Tucson (AHL) loan. Returned LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson on loan.

CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL) from Cleveland (AHL). Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka to Milwaukee (AHL) from Florida (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan. Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte to Greenville (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reinstated D Mikey Anderson from injured reserve.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Matt Boudens from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Nathan Perkovich from reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher and F Dylan Vander Esch on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Mark Rassel from reserve. Placed Fs Tyler Busch and Jordan Martel and D Joe Masonius on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Mark Hartig from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Ethan Somoza on reserve. Released G

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown from Hershey (AHL) loan.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Gabriel Chicoine on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Brett McKenzie from reserve. Placed F Jesse Mychan on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Ds Kyle Pouncy and Joey Colatarci from reserve. Placed F Johnny Walker on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Chicago M Federico Navarro and undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner in a match against Minnesota on April 23. Suspended San Jose D Nathan for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in a match against Seattle on April 23. Found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy during the 90+ minute of a match against FC Cincinnati on April 24 and fined the organization and head coach Steve Cherundolo an undisclosed amount for their actions.

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Brad Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list. Acquired G Rocco Ríos Novo from Club Atlético Lanús on loan through December 2022 pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

MLS NEXT Pro

REAL MONARCHS — Signed Ds Golden Mafwenta and Aziz Kayondo to MLS Next Pro contracts, pending league approval.

Women’s National Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced Carli Lloyd as a new minority owner.

COLLEGE

DETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women’s basketball coach.

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories