On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

West Ham probes report that fans hit German commentators

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 5:25 am
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — West Ham is investigating allegations that two German radio journalists were attacked by home fans at London Stadium while broadcasting the Europa League semifinal match between the Premier League club and Eintracht Frankfurt.

German newspaper Bild said fans seated behind the commentators punched them and pulled a headset off one of them during Thursday night’s first leg, which Frankfurt won 2-1.

The ARD commentators had said on air that they were attacked after Michail Antonio equalized for West Ham, which had conceded a goal in the first minute of play. At halftime, the pair were moved to a different broadcasting position in the media section.

It was not known if they required medical attention.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

West Ham condemned the behavior and said it was investigating.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police,” the club said. “They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behavior.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories