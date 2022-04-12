White Sox start 3-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (2-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-1)

Chicago; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Matt Brash (0-0); White Sox: Vince Velasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Mariners +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Chicago had a 93-69 record overall and a 53-28 record at home last season. The White Sox slugged .422 with a .336 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The Mariners pitching staff had a 4.30 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.3 strikeouts and three walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: White Sox: A.J. Pollock: day-to-day (hamstring), Lucas Giolito: day-to-day (abdominal), Ryan Burr: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Lance Lynn: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 10-Day IL (biceps), Garrett Crochet: 10-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan White: 10-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Giles: 10-Day IL (finger)

