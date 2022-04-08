On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 4:56 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 _
Cleveland 0 1 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Lyles 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Cincinnati 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Miami 0 0 .000 ½
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 ½
San Francisco 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1
San Diego 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

___

Top Stories