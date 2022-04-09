On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:48 pm
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Seattle 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Boston 0 1 .000 1
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Oakland 0 1 .000 1
Texas 0 1 .000 1
Baltimore 0 2 .000
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 11 innings

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Toronto 10, Texas 8

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
San Francisco 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Arizona 1 1 .500 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 ½
Cincinnati 1 1 .500 ½
San Diego 1 1 .500 ½
Colorado 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, Oakland 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at St. Louis (Matz 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News