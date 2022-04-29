On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 1:55 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 11 8 .579 _
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 _
Houston 10 9 .526 1
Oakland 10 9 .526 1
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3
Boston 8 12 .400
Chicago 7 11 .389
Cleveland 7 12 .368 4
Detroit 6 12 .333
Baltimore 6 13 .316 5
Texas 6 13 .316 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

Top Stories